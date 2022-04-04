RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Odion Okonofua

The rappers kids were called demeaning names leading to her exit from the social media app.

Cardi B deletes Twitter page over perceived bullying [Instagram/IamCardiB]
Cardi B deletes Twitter page over perceived bullying [Instagram/IamCardiB]

American rapper Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account following the backlash for not attending the Grammys 2022,

The mother of two took to her Twitter page on Sunday, April 3, 2022, where she slammed her fans and followers over comments about her children.

"I’m deleting my Twitter but On God I hate this f–kin dumbass fan base. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f–k ?” she tweeted.

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022
Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022 Pulse Nigeria

“When the f–k I hinted I was going? just f–kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Cardi B who was nominated for the Best Rap category's tweets came after demeaning comments were made about her children.

"I bet yo son wouldn't like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music,” one troll tweeted, to which Cardi harshly responded, “I hope your moms die.”

Another Twitter user referred to her kids as being austisic.

Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]
Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB] Pulse Nigeria

“@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?” the troll tweeted, leading Cardi to reply, “None of my kids are autistic…don’t project wat u got on my kids the f–k.”

The is the second time the rapper will be deleting her Twitter page over perceived bullying.

Cardi B and her hubby Offset have two children together.

The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.

The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.

Odion Okonofua

