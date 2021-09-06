The music star announced the arrival of the baby via her Instagram page on Monday, September 6, 2021.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," she captioned the photo of herself, Offset and their baby.

Offset also took to his Instagram page where he shared a photo of himself carrying the newborn baby.

Cardi B first revealed that she was expecting a baby in June.

She revealed the news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the BET Awards.

Appearing on stage in a black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Pulse Ghana

The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.