Cardi B and hubby Offset welcome 2nd child

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Cardi B first revealed that she was expecting a baby in June.

Cardi B and her hubby Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]

American rapper Cardi B and her husband, Offset have welcomed their second child together.

The music star announced the arrival of the baby via her Instagram page on Monday, September 6, 2021.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," she captioned the photo of herself, Offset and their baby.

Offset also took to his Instagram page where he shared a photo of himself carrying the newborn baby.

She revealed the news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the BET Awards.

Appearing on stage in a black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter
Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Pulse Ghana

The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.

The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.

Authors:

