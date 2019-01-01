Toolz' husband, Captain Tunde Demuren has revealed that she sacrificed her job, business, and home just to make sure she had a safe delivery of their child.

The pilot and entrepreneur made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, December 31, 2018, while thanking God for the safe arrival of their baby.

"Mark 11: 24 Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe it, and it will be yours. This time last year I prayed and asked for a healthy baby. God showed He is God. The I AM THAT I AM. Able God. THE ALPHA et OMEGA and blessed us in His time. My prayer is that this 2019, my God will answer all your prayers. Have faith. Work at it and believe. God will show Himself. Just remember to be thankful.

"I need to add, @toolzo did great... left her career, left her business, left her home to make sure the Child was good all thru. I Pray for all our support systems, family, friends, and everyone that remembered us for good, may My God meet you at your point of need and overwhelm you with blessings. In Jesus name. Happy New Year. May 2019 be the best year ever," he wrote.

It would be recalled that the celebrity couple welcomed their first child a few days before the new year far away in the United Kingdom.

Toolz welcomes first child in the United Kingdom

Toolz welcomed her first child with husband Captain Tunde Demuren earlier in December 2018. This is confirmed in an Instagram post published by Instablogja on Saturday, December 15, 2018. The on-air personality puts to bed in the United Kingdom according to the report.

Earlier in the year 2018, the radio presenter shares her experiences with Genevieve Magazine going through labour pains that yielded a sad outcome. It is quite agonizing for her having to collect the death certificate of a stillborn. She shares

“From the point, we found out something was wrong till when the process was over was quite harrowing, but the parts that really broke me were going through the pain of labour knowing my baby was already gone. I also had a mini-breakdown when I had to get a death certificate so we could have a burial. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much in my life. First labour pain came during breakfast," she said

Experiencing her first labour pain helped strengthen the bond between Toolz and her husband Tunde Demuren.