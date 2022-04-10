Can a defined line be drawn in the comedy space after Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock? (Pulse contributor's Opinion)

There have been mixed reactions over the incident and remains a huge talking point and of course has become subject of memes. Some think Rock went over the line by joking about a health condition that Jada has openly spoken about. Others think it was not much of a big deal. On Smith slapping Rock, some think it was brave of him as an act in defending his wife, others believe that was too much of a reaction, with calls made to take his Oscar for best actor in 'King Richard' away from him.

Smith has since stepped down from the Academy while the Academy has started disciplinary proceedings on the matter. Smith has apologised to Rock for his actions .

Speaking of Rock, the comedian has been largely praised for not reacting negatively to Smith's violent act but rather keeping his cool and showing a high degree of professionalism. His subsequent stand-up shows since the incident have been sell-outs as a result.

The incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars raises a big question about when a line should be drawn when making a joke.

Comic content is made strictly for purpose of humour. Of course it more often than not, mocks a subject or situation. However, knowing that it is for humour means it is to be taken lightly. Many do not see the funny of the jokes and hence react negatively to it. It is at this point that the comedian realises and tries to adjust his jokes so it is not seen as offensive.

Chris Rock is professional enough to have read Jada's body language when he made the joke. Comedians do this all the time. Will Smith's reaction to the joke - which ironically was that of laughter before seeing his wife's reaction - did not give room for Rock to adjust.

The truth is, it is difficult to draw a defined line in comedy because making jokes on just about anything is what makes the profession what it is. As stated earlier, not everyone will accept being the subject of a joke and the comedian will rightly adjust. Jokes on rape for instance, among comedians in Nigeria have been collectively stopped. In the United States, certain jokes around race, slavery and LGBT matters are not permissible. They once were but the reaction to it meant they had to stop.

Some still believe there needs to a defined line in the comedy profession but if that is case, perhaps it would be best to end the comedy trade. That's however not likely ever going to happen. Not an industry that is worth more than a reported $40 billion globally.

Only when matters arise will comedians adjust especially if there is no bad blood between them and the person made as a subject of jokes. Yes, sometimes there are clashes between comedians and other personalities and they go on a barrage of jokes to hurt the person. Chris Rock has consistently made jokes about the Smiths but it is not established that there is bad blood between both parties.

Indeed, a closer examination of his jokes including this current one where he describes Jada as G.I Jane, a frictional female character with a bald head that served in US Army. Since there is no existing bad blood between the Smiths and Chris Rock, it is expected Rock either adjusts his jokes about them, stops joking about them or the Smiths get to accept Rock's jokes after the heavy backlash from the media and public on Will’s conduct.