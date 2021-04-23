RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner to run for California governor

Jenner will be running under the Republican party.

American reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner [Instagram/CaitlynJenner]

Caitlyn Jenner has announced that she will be running for the governorship seat in California.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reality TV star announced the news via her Twitter page on Friday, April 23, 2021.

"I'm in it," she tweeted.

She will be running against the incumbent governor and democrat, Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election.

Jenner who is a republican is being supported by Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.

California incumbent governor Gavin Newsom [PageSix]
Pulse Nigeria

In a statement, the transgender rights activist slammed Newsom for his “over-restrictive lockdown” during the COVID-19 pandemic and complained that the Golden State’s taxes are “too high.”

Jenner’s website went live Friday morning, featuring a slew of campaign goodies for sale, including a pair of stemless “Caitlyn for California” wine glasses for $35 and matching “beverage coolers” for $15.

Jenner who was formerly known as Bruce, was married to Kris Jenner and they have two children, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

She has four other children from a previous relationship.

He and Kris co-parented her other children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

They all starred in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians for its 20 seasons.

She is also an Olympic gold medalist.

