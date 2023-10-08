ADVERTISEMENT
By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Israel has declared war on Hamas following the surprise attack that led to several casualties.

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

He took to his Instagram account to assure his fans and supporters of his safety, following after the news broke concerning the attack. Ruger stated that the war began shortly after he and his team left Israel, Tel Aviv more specifically.

Going on, he begged for peace in the world, sending his thoughts, love and prayers to the innocent bystanders affected. Ruger then urged his followers to pray for Israel.

Ruger's caption read, "Israel is at war now and it’s very sad. It started as soon as I and my team took off from Tel Aviv to head back home. So guys !!! I really appreciate your concern I’m safe. But please we need peace in the world right now!!! We don’t want innocent people dying we just want to LIVE AND LOVE #prayforisrael. LOVE YOU O."

The attack on Israel occurred merely a day after the singer's performance. Before the disaster, Ruger had appreciated his fans for the love shown while there.

He said, "Being shown love all the way in ISRAEL is RARE and I’m really grateful for it - I’ve received more love, respect and recognition outside my country and I’ve made peace with that. I’m so happy to be back on the road doing what I love, seeing the people who love me and giving them back my love and dedication. I pray God continues to give me the strength and success to keep making dem nay sayers mad. THANK YOU ISRAEL."

After sending his thoughts and prayers to the affected cities, the singer has continued to promote his upcoming performances in other countries.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

