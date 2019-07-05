There are reports that Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola, has officially filed a complaint against the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the police have been briefed about the complaints from Mrs. Dakolo and investigation has already begun.

This latest development is coming a few days after Timi Dakolo revealed that he was ready to take up the rape allegation leveled against Biodun Fatoyinbo.

"We are ready and so is the church" - Timi Dakolo blows hot as he reacts to wife's video

Timi Dakolo says he is ready and so is the church as he blows hot after his wife, Busola came out to reveal how she was allegedly raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA. The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, June 28, 2019. According to him, he still doesn't believe how a supposed man of God would rape a minor twice in one week and threaten her family.

Instragram/Biodun Fatoyinbo

"You raped a child twice in the space of four days and threatened to hurt her family if she spoke out. How you strangle a child in the back of your Benz and have the boldness to tell her "it is good that it is me that is doing this to you" still breaks me. Where do you get off saying "as you pastor grace covers me", how low can you get? and how evil can you be??? No smear campaign will work...we are ready and the church...the real church who have heard enough are ready too! #Unbroken #TruthWillAlwaysFindItsWay #SueUsIfYouDare #NotInMyChurch," he wrote.

Timi Dakolo's response came after a video where his wife, Busola was interview by YNaija broke the Internet. In the video, she alleged that the senior pastor of The Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo had raped her twice when she was a teenager.