Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola Dakolo has reacted to the judgment issued on the rape case she filed against the senior pastor of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The photographer took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 14, 2019, where she expressed her surprise at the decision of the court. She went on to say that she had not given up as she would seek redress at an appeal court.

"The substance of the suit which is my allegations of sexual abuse leading to emotional distress on my person against Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo has neither been entertained by the court nor ruled upon. I believe that the effect of the injurious claim is a continuous one that transcends time and place. This has only made me wonder more what a country we have? I was particularly surprised at the hearing of the case when the court said the file was missing and later when the court said my own processes cannot be found and finally the case is out of time. This only shows that we have a lot to address to bring sanity to our country.

"Today, I am glad that my voice is not silenced and this is a victory for me. I must encourage every woman out there to keep the pace and never stop voicing out against the evil of rape and sexual abuse. Do not be dispirited by today’s court decision. No judgment has been made declaring the innocence of Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo. It must be stated that while our experience have a shared theme, the circumstances are different.

"We must not give up on our victory lies more in finding our voice than anything else. I thank my dear husband for his continuous support, friends, our legal team and all who have been standing with us on this as I assure you all I am very fine. Thank you," she wrote.

Immediately the news broke that the case had been thrown out of the court, the reactions from different quarters were diverse. For some it was an outrageous judgment, while for some it was justice well served.

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja threw out the court case filed by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola against the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

According to the judge, Oathman A. Musa, the matter amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process adding that the case is empty and purely sentimental. Justice Musa said that the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.