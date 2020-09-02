Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy's parents are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

The music star's mum, Bose took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, where she shared a series of photos of herself and her husband, Samuel.

Bose who doubles as Burna boy's manager went on to caption the photos with a short but cute message to her husband.

"My boyfriend for 32 years, My baby daddy for 29 years, My husband for 30 years and counting. Happy Anniversary to US."

Congratulations to the Ogulus on their 30th wedding anniversary from all of us at Pulse.