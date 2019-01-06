Walking to the stage at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, to pick one of the trophies, the mum Bose Ogulu, is accompanied by three escorts who observe from behind her lively entrance.

"Thank you for enthroning talents tonight. Thank you Soundcity," Burna Boy's former manager begins in her speech.

"Burna is out of the country. He asked me to personally be here. I should be asleep by now but I am glad I came.

"Thank you the fans who have hung around through thick and thin.

"Thank you for 2018. 2019 -- expect more madness," she adds.

Not quite close to the inflammable energy that has become the signature of his art, Burna Boy makes a note to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival asking for more regard.

On Wednesday, January , 2019, the annual Coachella, lists the singer in a poster revealing the musicians to perform at this year's event expected to hold for ten days in April. Mr. Eazi

The dancehall singer, fixed to perform between April 14 and 21, makes clear exactly what he is asking for in a post he puts up on IG.

"@coachella I really appreciate you. But I don't appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill. I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix things quick please."

His request has not made him the favourite singer that everyone loves.