Burna Boy's Maybach lands in his home

Recall that Burna Boy revealed that he got new cars in a series of postings on his Instagram story in the early hours of November 11, 2022.

In his post, the artist revealed that he bought the exotic Lamborghini in the spirit of the approaching December month and a Maybach because everyone apparently needs one.

He also revealed that he is anticipating a customised Bugatti. "@deejay_m_zi, How long till they finish building my custom Bugatti?" he wrote.

While the Lamborghini is yet to land, the Maybach has arrived at the singer's home in Lagos.

Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to share the logo of the Maybach.

The announcement photos:

This appears to be a tradition for the Grammy award-winning singer as in 2021, he revealed that he spent over ₦332M to buy and ship his customized Lamborghini Urus to Nigeria.

The singer bought the custom Novitec-tuned Lamborghini Urus in January to celebrate a successful 2021.