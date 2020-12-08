Nigerian singer Burna Boy's alleged side chic, Jo Pearl has reacted to those who have been attacking her for calling him out.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 7, 2020, the model addressed all the critics.

"It's the hypocritical comments for me... Some of you have never been in love and it shows. Also, this generation's obsession with transactional relationships is disgusting," she wrote.

Jo Pearl reacts to criticisms after calling out Burna Boy [Instagram/JoPearl]

"The idea that someone is simply in love sounds so outlandish to so many of you, it's quite scary. God help my generation. Lastly, I'm beautiful dieeee! Inside & out So let's not even bother to question my looks and character. Peace and Love."

Jo Pearl says she hasn't better for the past two years since she publicly shared the details of her relationship with Burna Boy. [Instagram/JoPearl]

"While people are trolling, I've never felt so free in two years. I'm scheduled to see my therapist tonight."

Jo Pearl's posts are coming barely a week after she alleged that she dated the Afrobeats star in the past two years.

In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.