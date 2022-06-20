RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy: The various times singer has been involved in violence

Odion Okonofua
Mr 2Kay after the assault by robbers in his hotel room
Mr 2Kay after the assault by robbers in his hotel room

He can be described as a hit maker and a performer par excellence

His music career has, however, been marred with controversies. Let's just say it's being one hit song versus one drama.

Today we will be looking at the various times the music star has been caught in violent acts.

Burna Boy versus Davido in Ghana

Davido and Burna Boy
Davido and Burna Boy Pulse Ghana

In December 2020, Nigerians woke up to the news of an alleged clash between Burna Boy and Davido at a nightclub in Ghana. According to several reports, the two music stars got into a scuffle after Burna Boy moved to the club where Davido was partying.

Many eyewitnesses gave several reports as to what transpired at the club that night. Some said the fight broke out after Davido's men tried to prevent Burna Boy from entering the club.

Mr 2Kay's close shave with death at Eko hotel

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Mr 2kay [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/Mr2kay]
Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Mr 2kay [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/Mr2kay] Pulse Nigeria

One of the most talked-about controversies in the Nigerian entertainment space a few years ago was the attack on singer Mr 2kay by some hoodlums in Eko hotel.

Trouble started for 2kay when he slammed Burna Boy over a tweet. This was followed by a threat from Burna Boy.

On Sunday, October 22, 2017, Mr 2kay was robbed and beaten to a pulp after the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Mr 2Kay after the assault by robbers in his hotel room
Mr 2Kay after the assault by robbers in his hotel room ece-auto-gen

After the incident, four suspects were arrested and they later confessed to being responsible for the robbery and assault of Mr 2Kay including his road manager, Joel.

During interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy.

Four suspects, Balogun Ademola, Obina Igwe, Tunmise Omotore and Joel Kantiok, alleged to have robbed Mr. 2kay claimed they received instruction from Burna Boy to carry out the activity.
Four suspects, Balogun Ademola, Obina Igwe, Tunmise Omotore and Joel Kantiok, alleged to have robbed Mr. 2kay claimed they received instruction from Burna Boy to carry out the activity. ece-auto-gen

The police then declared Burna Boy wanted over the incident.

Burna Boy was later arraigned in court over the crime

Burna Boy versus CDQ

Rapper CDQ, ex-international Obafemi Martins and Burna Boy [Instagram/CDQ] [Instagram/ObaGoal] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]
Rapper CDQ, ex-international Obafemi Martins and Burna Boy [Instagram/CDQ] [Instagram/ObaGoal] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy was called out by rapper CDQ in March 2021 for disrespecting Nigerian former footballer international, Obafemi Martins and also behind those who attacked him.

On the evening of Sunday, February 28, Burna Boy and his crew were at Quilox, an exotic club on Victoria Island, Lagos. Martins and his crew were also at the club that night.

A fight then broke out between businessman, Rahman Jago - a known associate of Burna Boy - and another person.

Pulse obtains audio and video recordings where CDQ claims he was stabbed by Burna Boy's squad over Obafemi Martins drama. (Pulse Nigeria/Instagram/Burna Boy)
Pulse obtains audio and video recordings where CDQ claims he was stabbed by Burna Boy's squad over Obafemi Martins drama. (Pulse Nigeria/Instagram/Burna Boy) Pulse Nigeria

The issue got so big that Martins’ camp was affected. Due to Jago’s affiliations with Burna Boy, they faced off with the former Super Eagles player and his camp.

Martins himself got physically involved and in the heat of the moment, the footballer had to defend himself and found a way to escape the drama and the danger of it.

A bemused CDQ, who was also at the club on the night, vented at Burna Boy on social media. He felt Burna Boy’s camp had disrespected Martins, a respected footballer and philanthropist.

The Cubana shooting

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]
Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla] Pulse Nigeria

In May 2022, Burna was again called out for allegedly ordering a shooting at Cubana Nightclub. After several eyewitnesses gave accounts of what happened, one of the victims involved shared her side of the story.

According to the victim, Briella Neme, they were visiting Nigeria from the United States of America and the United Kingdom for their friend's wedding.

Briella narrated how she was accosted three times by Burna Boy's men requesting her to meet him.

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman
How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman Pulse Nigeria

She said this led to a fight between her friends and Burna Boy's team. However, it was briefly resolved by the security personnel at the club.

Things took a different turn when Burna Boy's friends started a fight again and started shooting. She alleged that Burna Boy gave the green light to his security to start shooting at them in the club while he laughed about it.

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman
How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman Pulse Nigeria

Briella while recounting what happened said within a split second there was chaos in the club. Her partner and friend were shot in the head and leg respectively.

Odion Okonofua

