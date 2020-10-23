Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu also known as Burna Boy recently had a chat with British news platform, Sky News, where he spoke about the #EndSars protest in the country.

According to the music star, it was shocking to see how things went south at the Lekki toll gate axis of the protest in the country.

"It is shocking when you see it happen in that place, in such a place, that was the landmark of everything. The Lekki Toll Gate, was the most peaceful place to protest, the most peaceful venue in the whole country and then that is the place where [the shootings] happen. It is not something that you can just wrap your head around," he said.

The 'Ye' hitmaker also said during his chat with Sky News that the nationwide protests against SARS have changed the nature of politics in Nigeria.

"This is the most important moment in Nigeria's history... that is what we are witnessing right now because if nothing changes after this, if this doesn't work, then it is over," he said.

"Look at what is going on right now: the youth have come together, like something unexplainable (sic), something that no one man could have possibly organised or led, the youth of the largest black nation in the world came together, said enough is enough and this was triggered by police brutality."

"It's not like it was triggered by all the other things that it should have been triggered by all these years."

For Burna Boy despite all that happened at the Lekki toll gate, Nigerians deserve to know who gave the order for security operatives to open fire at innocent and unarmed young protesters.