Burna Boy says he is leaving Twitter for good and never looking back.

The music star in a series of tweets shared via his personal Twitter page on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, said he is leaving the social media app because he is too real for people to handle on the platform.

"This is my Last personal tweet Ever. I Imma just leave this app cuz apparently I’m too real for it. Everyone, please use this COV-19 times to really find out what your true purpose in this world is, train your mind and body to the fullest, get Closer to the Most high n ur Family," he tweeted.

"Find out who is truly for you and who is really your Enemy. Let conscience and Confidence Lead you all, As it has lead me all my life. Peace and Love," he concluded.

Burna Boy's tweets might be connected to the statements credited to him on March 31, 2020, on the social media platform.

The music star had in a series of tweets talked about his journey so far in the music industry, upcoming album and slamming those who said he copied Fela Kuti's style of music.

Burna Boy says he is leaving Twitter for good and never looking back. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

This is not the first time Burna Boy has threatened to leave a social media platform.

Back in 2019, the music star said he was done with social media as he was leaving all its platforms, permanently.

Burna Boy GQ 2 Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

According to him, his social media pages will now be used strictly for business and controlled by his management team.