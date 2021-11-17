Nigerian singer Burna Boy has joined the growing list of celebrities who have reacted to the Lagos panel report that indicted the army and police in the Lekki toll gate shooting.
'You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed' - Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting
Burna Boy released a song in remembrance of the Lekki toll gate shooting in 2020.
The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he slammed the government
"I just sleep wake see say government nyash open far and wide today. You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed," he wrote.
Burna Boy was one of the vocal celebrities when the #EndSars protest began.
In the heat of the protest, the music star released a song '20 10 20' dedicated to the victims of the shooting at the Lekki toll gate.
The Lagos state judiciary panel on the Lekki toll gate shooting recently released its report.
According to the report, there was an attempt to cover up the incident of the 20th of October by the cleaning of the Lekki tollgate and the failure to preserve the scene ahead of the potential investigations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng