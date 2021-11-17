'You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed' - Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he slammed the government

"I just sleep wake see say government nyash open far and wide today. You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy was one of the vocal celebrities when the #EndSars protest began.

In the heat of the protest, the music star released a song '20 10 20' dedicated to the victims of the shooting at the Lekki toll gate.

The Lagos state judiciary panel on the Lekki toll gate shooting recently released its report.