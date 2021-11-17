RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed' - Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Burna Boy released a song in remembrance of the Lekki toll gate shooting in 2020.

Burna Boy at Hollywood Bowl. (Spaceship)
Burna Boy at Hollywood Bowl. (Spaceship)

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has joined the growing list of celebrities who have reacted to the Lagos panel report that indicted the army and police in the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Recommended articles

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he slammed the government

"I just sleep wake see say government nyash open far and wide today. You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed," he wrote.

Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting
Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy was one of the vocal celebrities when the #EndSars protest began.

In the heat of the protest, the music star released a song '20 10 20' dedicated to the victims of the shooting at the Lekki toll gate.

The Lagos state judiciary panel on the Lekki toll gate shooting recently released its report.

According to the report, there was an attempt to cover up the incident of the 20th of October by the cleaning of the Lekki tollgate and the failure to preserve the scene ahead of the potential investigations.⁣

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed' - Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

'You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed' - Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Mayor Blessing [Instagram/TontoDikeh]