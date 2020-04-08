Burna Boy says Nigerians deserve everything they are experiencing in the hands of the government as he reacts to the mysterious fire incident at the Accountant General of Federation's office.

The office of the Accountant General of the Federation was gutted by fire on Wednesday April 8, 2020.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, where he slammed Nigerians for their one-sided behaviour.

Burna boy [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

"Accountant General office don catch fire, them don disburse fans, fire don catch. Everything wen Nigerians dey get, Nigerians deserve am," he said.

He went on to blast Nigerian youths who dragged Funke Akindele on Twitter over her house party which led to her arrest.

''That same energy when una use wen dem take arrest Funke Akindele, make una use that same energy tackle una politicians," he said.

Burna Boy's statement is coming barely a few hours after the office of the Accountant General of the Federation went up in flames.

The building is also called the Treasury House.

Nigeria's Accountant General Office on fire (Tribune)

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Tribune reports that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the Accountant General’s office and most of the important offices.