Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Burnaboy gave Architectural Digest, an American monthly magazine founded in 1920 whose principal subjects are interior design and landscaping - a tour around his Lagos home.

According to the music star, it was in the mansion he created his Grammy-winning album 'Twice as Tall.'

The magazine said Burna Boy's home is a two-storey building located on a serene 13,000-square-foot land in Lekki.