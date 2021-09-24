Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has for the first time given a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos.
The music star's mansion is located on a serene 13,000-square-foot land in Lekki.
Burnaboy gave Architectural Digest, an American monthly magazine founded in 1920 whose principal subjects are interior design and landscaping - a tour around his Lagos home.
According to the music star, it was in the mansion he created his Grammy-winning album 'Twice as Tall.'
The magazine said Burna Boy's home is a two-storey building located on a serene 13,000-square-foot land in Lekki.
It is a seven-bedroom home with a private cinema, lounges, a game room, plenty of garage space and tall windows, a recording studio, a gym, and a swimming pool that begins inside and drains outside.
