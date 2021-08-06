Burna Boy and Mr 2kay bury the hatchet 4 years after messy beef

Mr 2kay was beaten to a pulp in Eko Hotel and Suits under the alleged orders of Burna Boy.

The music stars were spotted at a nightclub hanging out, bonding and giving out all shades of 'bromance.'

This is first time since 2017 that the music stars have been spotted publicly together.

Burna Boy and Mr 2kay made the headlines in 2017 after their messy beef went public.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, October 22, 2017, Mr 2kay was robbed and beaten to a pulp after the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

After the incident, four suspects were arrested and they later confessed to being responsible for the robbery and assault of Mr 2Kay including his road manager, Joel.

During interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy.

The police then declared Burna Boy wanted over the incident.