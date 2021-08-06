RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy and Mr 2kay bury the hatchet 4 years after messy beef

Mr 2kay was almost thrown from the 7th floor of a hotel in 2017.

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Mr 2kay [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/Mr2kay]

It looks like Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Mr 2kay have ended their rift after their messy beef four years ago.

Mr 2kay was beaten to a pulp in Eko Hotel and Suits under the alleged orders of Burna Boy.

The music stars were spotted at a nightclub hanging out, bonding and giving out all shades of 'bromance.'

www.instagram.com

This is first time since 2017 that the music stars have been spotted publicly together.

Burna Boy and Mr 2kay made the headlines in 2017 after their messy beef went public.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, October 22, 2017, Mr 2kay was robbed and beaten to a pulp after the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Mr 2Kay after the assault by robbers in his hotel room
Mr 2Kay after the assault by robbers in his hotel room ece-auto-gen

After the incident, four suspects were arrested and they later confessed to being responsible for the robbery and assault of Mr 2Kay including his road manager, Joel.

During interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy.

Four suspects, Balogun Ademola, Obina Igwe, Tunmise Omotore and Joel Kantiok, alleged to have robbed Mr. 2kay claimed they received instruction from Burna Boy to carry out the activity.
Four suspects, Balogun Ademola, Obina Igwe, Tunmise Omotore and Joel Kantiok, alleged to have robbed Mr. 2kay claimed they received instruction from Burna Boy to carry out the activity. ece-auto-gen

The police then declared Burna Boy wanted over the incident.

Burna Boy was later arraigned in court over the crime.

