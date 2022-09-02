'She's in jail now for blackmailing me' - Buju BNXN speaks after lady leaked his nude video

''That person is in jail now. Yes, nauu that's blackmail. I did it to a woman you guys won't take it easy. I got serious backlash off that news because it was a fabricated lie and it was all blackmail and it affected me seriously," he said.

When a caller called in to find out if the lady was actually pregnant for him, Buju dismissed the report saying the lady only want him to send her money via BTC.

It would be recalled that Filma Jones, alleged to be his girlfriend released his nude video on social media.

According to Jones, the music star dated, impregnated and dumped her.

It didn't end there as she went on to share a video of the music stark naked.

The video which has since gone viral on social media has been received with mixed reactions.

He later took to his Snapchat page where he revealed that he was heartbroken.

"I'm incapable of loving anybody in this world asides Peggy. Before you step to me with whatever you think you got going on, know this," he wrote.