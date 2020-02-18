Nigerian singer, Brymo has advised folks in relationships to make sex one of their top priorities.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

According to him, if you don't want to be having sex in a relationship, then moving in with your siblings should be your best bet.

"If it’s not about sex then go and live with your sibling, that’s also love... sexual attraction is the point of romantic relationships, a greater connection will emerge when physical contact reduces, and that’s not yours to choose, time will..fuck the one you love often pls," he tweeted.

Obviously, this tweet has already sparked a lot of conversation on Twitter. With a lot of people on Brymo's side while others were not impressed with his declarations.

The singer is known to be very explicit when talking about sex.

In March 2016 he stirred controversy when he titled his fourth album 'Klitoris'.