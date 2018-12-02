Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Brymo is the passionate type as he celebrates lover on her birthday

Brymo is the passionate type as he celebrates lover on her birthday

  • Published:
Brymo is the passionate type as he celebrates lover on her birthday play

Brymo shares a son Olanrewaju Ashimi with lover Esse Kakada who became a year older on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

(Instagram/brymoolawale)

Brymo appears to be one deep in passion while celebrating his lover Esse Kakada on her birthday.

The latter who has a pet name Anjorin grew a year older on Saturday, December 1, 2018, a day the singer shares a honest expression of love about her on Instagram.

Brymo seemed to have been anticipating the celebration. Two days before Esse's birthday, he writes on IG telling her, "Woman.. I am yours forever."

The singer who is not married shows an intense appreciation for Anjorin on his fifth studio album Klĭtôrĭs released on 9 May 2016.

He talks about her on the track 'Ko Ṣ'aya Mi' where she is revealed to the world as the subject of his affection.

"The world is running and we are spining with it Your heart is beating, your tune am singing with it Ara ile, Ero ona, Ara iwo, Ara ede.

"Te ba ba nri anjorin Orewa, Ose idi bebere O ga, O sin sin gbon le Eleyinju ege."

ALSO READ: Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget

The song goes on with more verses describing the challenges often encountered in relationships.

On his sixth album "OṢÓ" made available on March 27, 2018, he also talks about a loved one -- his son Waju Ashimi who got some mentorship from a loving father on the track 'Ọlánrewájú‘' on growing up.

Eight months since the "OṢÓ" project, Brymo is still raring to go with more music.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Adesua Etomi surprises mum at her birthday [Video]bullet
2 Tosyn Bucknor finally laid to restbullet
3 Check out Lexus SUV AY got for his wife on wedding anniversary [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Brymo "I invented 'Alternative' music in Nigeria"
Afropolitan Vibes Brymo, Ric Hassani, Adunni & Nefretiti join Bantu to light up the 49th edition of music event
"Oso Intimate Session" Brymo covers for underwhelming Super Eagles with an evening of good music
M.I Abaga Watch Rapper narrate family feud on video for 'Brother'
New Video Brymo - 'Let Us Be Great'
Brymo Singer fully displays his 'Wizardry' under the dark clouds at 'Organized Chaos'

Celebrities

Duncan Mighty worries more about helping the needy than his fashion sense
Duncan Mighty worries more about helping the needy than his fashion sense
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach an agreement over the custody of their kids
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach an agreement over the custody of their kids
Michael B. Jordan "Creed II."
Michael B. Jordan meets lady who jokingly said they shared chemistry
Sonia Lareinaa
"A woman needs to be spoiled no matter how much she makes," says Sonia Lareinaa
X
Advertisement