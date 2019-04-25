According to TMZ, the music star is all set to leave the mental health facility but there seems to be one more hurdle for her to cross. Britney Spears checked into the facility because she couldn't handle the news of her dad's illness.

However, she was placed on a medication which according to sources close to TMZ, has been doing more harm than good. The source also says doctors, haven't been able to get the right formula which has now made them result in calling her healing phase a 'work in progress.'

According to TMZ, due to the inability of the doctors to actually get her medications right, Britney had at some point stopped taking the drugs. It is not clear the exact time of the day when Britney Spears will be checking out of the facility but it is obvious she is set to continue her normal life and reunite with her family.

Recall that Britney Spears checked into a mental health facility a few weeks ago. It was also reported that it was related to the fact that her father's health was deteriorating.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears speaks publicly for the 1st time since checking into mental health facility

Britney Spears checks into mental health facility amid dad's illness

A few weeks ago, Britney Spears checked into a mental health facility. According to PageSix, her father, Jamie Spears' health has been deteriorating and it has indeed gotten to the music star.

“Britney was having a hard time dealing with her dad’s health issues. Britney hasn’t been drinking or doing drugs or anything, she just has some very difficult emotional and mental health issues. She’s gone away to try to deal with her issues before they get worse. She has recently been showing signs of being under a lot of strain,” our source added, before pointing out that dad Jamie is “the support in her life,” a source close to the family told PageSix.

Britney Spears is said to have spent one week already at the facility and is expected to be there for the next 30 days. Jamie Spears has been battling a colon condition since last November when his colon spontaneously ruptured. He underwent surgery at the time and was slated to go under the knife again in March.