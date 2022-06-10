RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
American singer Britney Spears and Sam Asghari [PageSix]
American singer Britney Spears and Sam Asghari [PageSix]

According to Page Six, the couple walked down the aisle at Spears' mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

The wedding was attended by some close friends of the music star including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.

However, some of the singer's family members were absent including her parents, two sons and sister.

Her brother, Bryan Spears, was the only immediate family member on hand.

However, there was a bit of drama before the event properly started.

Spear's first husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested outside her house just before the ceremony started.

The singer only recently revealed that she was expecting a baby with Asghari.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she wrote.

Britney and her hubby Asghari got engaged in 2021 after dating for almost five years.

Asghari met Spears when she hired the chiseled stud to appear as her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016.

She was previously married to Kevin Federline, the father of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both 15 from 2004 to 2007.

She also had a brief union with her childhood pal Alexander for just 55 hours earlier in 2004.

Odion Okonofua

