Britney Spears is pregnant

The music star dropped the bombshell via her Instagram page on Monday, April 11, 2022.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she wrote.

"4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have."

"It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔…women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it every day."

"Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

Britney and her hubby Sam Asgharigot engaged in 2021 after dating for almost five years.

Asghari met Spears when she hired the chiseled stud to appear as her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016.

She was previously married to Kevin Federline, the father of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both 15 from 2004 to 2007.