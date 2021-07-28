Bright Chimezie's son graduates from the Nigeria Law School

The music star announced the big news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

"Today I celebrate my son, confidant, friend and Legal adviser, Barr. Chukwudi B. Chimezie @chuks_chimezie Esq. LLBBL as he is being sworn in as Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 29th of July, 2021," he wrote.

"Son, you dreamt, and worked and God finally crowned your efforts. Keep dreaming and the sky will definitely be your starting point. To God be the glory."