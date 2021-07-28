RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bright Chimezie's son graduates from the Nigeria Law School

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music veteran celebrates his son on his latest achievement.

Music veteran Bright Chimezie and his son Chukwudi [Instagram/OfficialBrightChimezie]

Nigerian music veteran Bright Chimezie's son, Chukwudi, has graduated from the Nigeria Law School.

Recommended articles

The music star announced the big news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

"Today I celebrate my son, confidant, friend and Legal adviser, Barr. Chukwudi B. Chimezie @chuks_chimezie Esq. LLBBL as he is being sworn in as Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 29th of July, 2021," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

"Son, you dreamt, and worked and God finally crowned your efforts. Keep dreaming and the sky will definitely be your starting point. To God be the glory."

Congratulations to the Chimezies from all of us at Pulse.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

YouTube Music announces the largest global Foundry class of artists to date with Bella Shmurda joining the program

Bright Chimezie's son graduates from the Nigeria Law School

Onyeka Onwenu blasts Obi Cubana's extravagant burial for mom, says she wants to be buried quietly

Baba Ijesha didn't sexually touch Princess' daughter in CCTV footage – Defence

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathed their kids when they were visibly dirty

'If you're living off a man, don't give false narratives of how hard you work' - Georgina Onuoha

Paris Hilton says she is not pregnant

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, Summer Olympics and more to watch this week on DStv, GOtv

Watch the Professor in chains in new 'Money Heist' season 5 teaser