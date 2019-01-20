It is Pitt's first relationship since separating from Angelina Jolie in the year 2016. According to The Sun UK, the actor was introduced to Theron by her ex Sean Penn.

"They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed," a source confirms to The Sun.

Charlize Theron called off her marriage with Penn a year before her new lover split from Angelina Jolie with whom he has six children. The fresh romance has already developed to a visit to Brad Pitt's residence in Loz Feliz, LA, in The Sun's report published on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

A week ago, Pitt, 55, and Theron, 43, were spotted together after separate Saturday-night movie screenings.

In a corner of the bar at LA's Chateau Marmont where Charlize Theron was attending a showing of "Roma", the actress sipped a vodka cocktail while her company chose water for refreshment.

Brad Pitt is reportedly staying off booze after admitting it contributed to the issues he had in his last marriage.

His previous relationships before Angelina Jolie were with American-born singer Sinitta from back in the 80s, including with actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston.

Charlize Theron, an American-South African actress also has an impressive record of exes with past relationships with Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, Alexander Skarsgard and most recently Sean Penn.