The photos of bite marks and deep scratches sustained by Bow Wow during the fight with his girlfriend has emerged.

From the photos shared on TMZ, it is obvious Bow Wow was badly hit by his girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie Holden during their fight. A close look at the photos and you'd find deep scratches and bit marks all over his body.

These new photos are totally different from the mug shot photo that was released after he was arrested a few days ago for battery. In the mug shot, you'd see that Bow Wow was badly scratched on his face.

Bow Wow charged with battery along with woman he claims assaulted him

American rapper Bow Wow and a woman he claimed had assaulted him, have been arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after a confrontation they both had on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The pair were apprehended by the police in Atlanta in the United States of America after officers could not figure out which party was guilty of aggression. CNN News confirmed this the following day of the incident.

According to reports, the rapper whose real name is Shad Moss was taken to the Fulton County Jail along with the female offender. He was able to secure his freedom on Saturday afternoon after paying a bail fee of $8,000. On his face shows disfiguring scars that may have appeared as a result of scratching.

Feeling mistreated

Joe Habachy is the attorney representing Bow Wow and he feels that his client was wrongfully arrested. He defended the rapper as one who won't lay a finger on a woman even in self-defense.

"For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case. Bow Wow feels very strongly that a man should never lay a hand on a woman, even in self-defense, hence his failure to defend himself here," CNN gathers from the lawyer.

The arrest is an unneeded distraction for the rapper who had been promoting an online boutique owned by his mother ahead of the Super Bowl 2019 happening on Sunday.