Bobrisky says he was asked to get a working visa not deported

Bobrisky has explained why he was turned back at Heathrow airport in the United Kingdom on Friday night, September 7, 2018.

Bobrisky further alleged that someone had went ahead of his arrival in the country to snitch on him that he is visiting the country for an event to make him more money.

"I want to say a very big thank you to all my Uk fans who really want to see me badly. I know some of u have got true love for me but trust me it hurt me that I cried dis morning because I was not able to see people who truly loved me and appreciate me. As for the haters who think I was deported or banned from entering the UK that is a fat lie.

"I was only asked to go get the right visa. U all forgot so soon that I’m a strong soul, nothing can break me .And as for the SNITCH who went to tell the immigration I’m coming to work so sad u are pained that u can see me grow in success. Let me correct ur impressions darling we know u but i won’t mention ur name I went to Uk to relax and enjoy myself not to make money.

"I make nothing less than 1million a month in my country, I became so famous in my county, Snapchat pay me in my country so tell me why I won’t love my country NIGERIA ??. Out of dis money I make monthly I still help the needs who need my help.

"UK immigration treated me awesome because they went through my past record of all the country I have visited for the past few years and there was no BAD record. So nothing still change my coming to Uk ??. I came home voluntarily to get the right visa I’m coming Uk lovers," he wrote in a statement.

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

