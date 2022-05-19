'Bobrisky never really made me’ James Brown says in an interview

James first came to the public eye when he was recorded getting arrested and he said, "I didn't do anything."

In the interview, James says: “When people try to compare me with my counterpart, I really get angry, because he didn't go to prison."

"Bobrisky never made me, she gave me 100,000 Naira which was needed when my father was trying to raise money to get me released from the prison. I have people who did more than that for me."

Pulse Nigeria

"Why I respect her so much is that she reached out to me even though she didn't have to care. I just wanted to meet her in person and get to know her. When you've heard a lot of stories about people and you just want to meet them and hear what they have to say."

"I respect her, who she is and how she is able to break boundaries. God bless her. But she should get away from my back because I am running as fast as possible. I have many things I want to do, that if I start saying it, she might start doing and she might never get it as I will because I am young.”

On the crossdressing bill, James Brown said, "That doesn't apply to me because everything I am doing is business. I want to take Nigeria from one level to another level. I don't know if Nigeria is seeing that vision. I want people from the UK and the US to really express themselves in Nigeria. Bring people and elevate our economy."

When asked about why she traveled to the UK, James said "London was a new adventure for me. I was tired of Nigeria; I get bored of something when I do it often. London is not the full stop, I have other places in mind. I want to travel around the world, I want to see things and hang out with new people."

“School was one of the reasons I came to London, but I want to be a businesswoman. And for me to be this good. I need to be academically sound. I want to have the knowledge in my head and physical experience.” James concluded.