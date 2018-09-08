Pulse.ng logo
Bobrisky fails in bid to enter UK

Bobrisky Cross-dresser reportedly denied entry into the UK

Bobrisky's denial of entry into the United Kingdom is reportedly hinged on what his visa permits him to do while in the queensland.

  • Published:
Bobrisky play Bobrisky's denial of entry into the United Kingdom is reportedly hinged on what his visa permits him to do while in the queensland. (Instagram/Bobrisky)

Bobrisky, has been reportedly denied entry into the United Kingdom on Friday night, September 7, 2018.

Instagblog9ja reports that the cross-dresser was delayed at the Heathrow airport after his arrival in the country by the immigration over his reason for visit.

It was further reported that Bobrisky's denial of entry into the United Kingdom is hinged on what his visa permits him to do while in the queensland.

ALSO READ: Bobrisky touches man's private part in restroom [Video]

According to the report, Bobrisky was scheduled to have a Meet and Greet with fans and celebrities while his stay in the UK.

Aside allegedly arriving the country with the aim of attending commercial events despite the prohibition on the visa, Bobrisky was also reported to be in possession of some creams he intended to sell to fans and clients.

play (Gistmania)

 

Earlier on Thursday, Bobrisky had hinted fans and clients in the United Kingdom that he's scheduled to be in the country.

ALSO READ: Celebrities who are cool with Bobrisky

Bobrisky enters beef with Tunde Ednut over #BBNaija's Nina

Bobrisky has joined Tonto Dikeh in defense of former Big Brother Naija "Double Wahala" contestant, Nina.

This was inspired by a jibe directed at the latter by singer, Tunde Ednut, who subbed her over the use of an Android phone.

This was aided by an intervention from Bobrisky who told Ednut to transfer the attention from actress Dikeh, to him.

