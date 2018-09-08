Bobrisky fails in bid to enter UK

news

Bobrisky, has been reportedly denied entry into the United Kingdom on Friday night, September 7, 2018.

Instagblog9ja reports that the cross-dresser was delayed at the Heathrow airport after his arrival in the country by the immigration over his reason for visit.

It was further reported that Bobrisky's denial of entry into the United Kingdom is hinged on what his visa permits him to do while in the queensland.

According to the report, Bobrisky was scheduled to have a Meet and Greet with fans and celebrities while his stay in the UK.

Aside allegedly arriving the country with the aim of attending commercial events despite the prohibition on the visa, Bobrisky was also reported to be in possession of some creams he intended to sell to fans and clients.

Earlier on Thursday, Bobrisky had hinted fans and clients in the United Kingdom that he's scheduled to be in the country.

