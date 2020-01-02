Nick Gordon, the ex-fiance to Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown has died after a suspected overdose of drugs.

According to PageSix, Nick Gordon, 30, suffered a series of heart attacks after the alleged drug overdose and later died at Altamonte Springs Hospital. His brother Junior Walker, took to his Facebook page where he wrote about the passing away of Nick.

"God, why did I have to lose my brother on New Years. All I can do is cry," he wrote.

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home after a suspected drug overdose.

In 2019, rapper, Juice Wrld lost his life after a similar incident at the airport. TMZ reports that the singer had swallowed a bunch of painkillers in an attempt to hide them from the feds who were about to search the plane after landing in Chicago.

Juice reportedly suffered the seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after arriving at the airport on a flight from California. According to reports, the 21-yr-old rapper suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

The friends of the late rapper, Juice Wrld think he was been racially profiled by the police in the United States. [Instagram/JuiceWrld999]

Police sources said he was already bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived. It was reported that the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was still conscious when he was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.