Bob-Manuel Udokwu appointed as special adviser to Anambra State governor

According to Punch, the announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Paul Nwosu.

Bob-Manuel had previously served as Senior Special Assistant on Creative Media during the administration of Peter Obi.

The movie veteran joins the list of celebrities who have been appointed by their respective state governors.

In 2020, reality TV star Gedoni Ekpata was appointed as a special assistant to the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

He was made the special assistant to the governor of Cross River on Garment Factory and Branding.

Pulse Nigeria

In a similar vein, music executive, Ubi Franklin was also appointed by the Cross River state governor as the special adviser on Tourism.