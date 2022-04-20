RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bob-Manuel Udokwu appointed as special adviser to Anambra State governor

Odion Okonofua

The movie veteran previously worked in the Peter Obi administration.

Nollywood veteran Bob Manuel Udokwu
Nollywood veteran Bob Manuel Udokwu

Nollywood veteran actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu has been appointed as a special adviser to the Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

According to Punch, the announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Paul Nwosu.

Bob-Manuel had previously served as Senior Special Assistant on Creative Media during the administration of Peter Obi.

The movie veteran joins the list of celebrities who have been appointed by their respective state governors.

In 2020, reality TV star Gedoni Ekpata was appointed as a special assistant to the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

He was made the special assistant to the governor of Cross River on Garment Factory and Branding.

Former housemate of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed special assistant to the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade.
Former housemate of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed special assistant to the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade.

In a similar vein, music executive, Ubi Franklin was also appointed by the Cross River state governor as the special adviser on Tourism.

In 2019, Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was appointed by the then governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano as a special adviser on Media.

