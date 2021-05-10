'I should have been a mother of 2 by now' - actor Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen says as she celebrates Mothers Day
The couple split in 2019 following rumours of infidelity and irreconcilable differences.
In a post shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 9, 2021, Esisi while celebrating mothers around the world said she should have been a mother of two by now.
"I shuda Been a Mother of 2 by Now!!!!!🥺🥺 Oh well, Happy future Mother’s Day to me💃💃," she wrote.
Blossom and Maureen made the headlines back in September 2019, after the news broke that their once admired marriage had crashed.
