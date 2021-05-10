RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I should have been a mother of 2 by now' - actor Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen says as she celebrates Mothers Day

Odion Okonofua

The couple split in 2019 following rumours of infidelity and irreconcilable differences.

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi may not be a mom but she joined other mothers around the world to celebrate Mothers Day.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 9, 2021, Esisi while celebrating mothers around the world said she should have been a mother of two by now.

"I shuda Been a Mother of 2 by Now!!!!!🥺🥺 Oh well, Happy future Mother’s Day to me💃💃," she wrote.

Blossom and Maureen made the headlines back in September 2019, after the news broke that their once admired marriage had crashed.

