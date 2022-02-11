'I'm done with marriage' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

The businesswoman made this known during a question and answer session with her fans via her Instagram Stories.

"Do you ever feel pressured and scared of having another man in your life as a husband after what you went through," the fan asked.

In her response, Maureen revealed that she was done trying to get married and concentrating on making money.

"Pressure from? Done with marriage fam. Na money I dey find lai dis," she said.

Maureen's post came barely 24 hours after she shared a steamy video with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross Okonkwo on Instagram.

Blossom and Maureen's marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.