Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Odion Okonofua
Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi [Instagram/Legit] [Instagram/RedVigor]
Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi [Instagram/Legit] [Instagram/RedVigor]

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page on Friday, May 20, 2022, where she raised an alarm about her DMs being flooded with messages.

"My dms!!! Abeg naaaaaaaa I'm crying 😩🤪😂," she captioned a laughing meme.

She went on to share some of the disgusting messages she received after the news of her husband's marriage broke.

Esisi is being trolled and bullied on Instagram.
"I'm on my Own and Clouth has been chasing me all They(Day) tothey(today) Question of the day: Should I chase Clouth (Clout) back or leave ith and keep running???" she captioned one of the messages.

Chukwujekwu got married to his new wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan, on Friday in the ancient city of Benin.

He had earlier shared a pre-wedding photo and one of his new bride in the traditional Edo outfit on Instagram.

According to several reports, Akhuemokhan is the niece of Christ Embassy's senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome.

Chukwujekwu was married to Esisi. The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015.

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

Odion Okonofua





