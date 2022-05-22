Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife apologises for laughing after troll mocked his new wife

Maureen while responding, laughed, a decision many felt was insensitive.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Saturday, May 21, 2022, the businesswoman apologised for her perceived insensitive comment.

Pulse Nigeria

"I tried to find the actual comment where this was made and I couldn't find it. I guess the Adamma lady must have been trolled enough to go look for her comment and take it down. It's EXTREMELY important to me that I clear the Air cos really, no bride should go through such EVER," she wrote.

"I actually had to reach out to a blog to see if they got the full munch but that was how it was munched by them. But pls I still must clarify this. The "hahahahhahahaha" comment was meant for one of those two comments under that comment and not the adamma' comment."

"Someone had called me all sorts of horrible names and I had at-ed the person and commented the "hahahahahahahaha" but I guess I didn't double-check it before posting my comment so it got posted without the person's handle making it look like I was replying adamma instead of the troll."

"I know I play just too much but I would NEVER EVER be that mean to anyone ever and NOONE deserves such cruelty and of all days, on their Big day. All Said, I apologize to the Lovely Bride, it was very careless of me. I'm Truly Sorry. 🙏🏻"

Chukwujekwu got married to his new wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan, on Friday, May 20, in the ancient city of Benin.

He had earlier shared a pre-wedding photo and one of his new bride in the traditional Edo outfit on Instagram.

Pulse Nigeria

According to several reports, Akhuemokhan is the niece of Christ Embassy's senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome.

Chukwujekwu was married to Esisi. The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015.

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.