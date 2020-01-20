Blossom Chukwujekwu's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi is one beautiful woman no doubt but when she decides to tease fans with a braless photo then it's going gain a lot of attention.

The beautiful entrepreneur took to her Instagram page during the late hours of Sunday, January 19, 2020, where she dropped the photo that will get a lot of people talking today.

Even though she didn't caption the photo with any post, we wonder what would have been the preferable words to suit the photo.

It is no news that Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi ended their marriage in 2019 leaving fans shocked. She went to confirm what was mere speculation when she shared a post on her Instagram about being single.

The skincare entrepreneur made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She shared a post that simply wrote 'Single.'

The skincare entrepreneur made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She shared a post that simply wrote 'Single.' She then went on to caption the photo with a quote that got a lot of her fans camping at her comment section with words of encouragement and approvals.

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home. She also reported that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

It is not clear the reason behind the rumoured crash of this once admired marriage but there are speculations that Blossom is still in a romantic relationship with his former actress girlfriend.

One interesting thing about this alleged marriage crash is that the couple has both unfollowed each other on Instagram...a common feat among celebrity couples when there is trouble in paradise. Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.