Blossom Chukwujekwu's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi is sending a cryptic message which might give people a clue as to why their marriage crashed.

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 22, 2019, where she shared the cryptic message that has gotten everyone talking. According to her one of the biggest lessons she learned this year is to not force relationship, love and a host of other things.

"The biggest lessons i have learnt this year is to not force anything; conversations, friendships, relationships, attention, love. Anything forced is not worth fighting for, whatever flows, flows. Whatever crashes, crashes. It is what it is, " she wrote.

Maybe Maureen's cryptic message might put to rest the confusion about her relationship status with estranged husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu. The two got everyone talking about a month ago when the news of their marriage crisis hit the internet.

They have both not come out publicly to deny or confirm the story, leaving everyone guessing about their marriage status. However, a few weeks ago during Blossom's birthday, Maureen sent him a shoutout on Instagram.

The news of their marriage crash...

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home. She also reports that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

It is not clear the reason behind the rumoured crash of this once admired marriage but there are speculations that Blossom is still in a romantic relationship with his former actress girlfriend.

One interesting thing about this alleged marriage crash is that the couple has both unfollowed each other on Instagram...a common feat among celebrity couples when there is trouble in paradise. Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.