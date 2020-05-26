Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi has warned a nosy follower over comments made about their failed marriage.

The businesswoman made this known via her Instagram page on Monday May 25, 2020, where she reacted to a message she got from the nosy follower.

"I thought your husband dumped you because you were barren and promiscuous?" the nosy follower wrote.

Maureen Esisi [Instagram/RedVigor]

Esisi warned the follower to desist from making damaging comments about her failed marriage, insisting that everyone should move on as the union ended over a year.

"Shit I Receive Daily... First Scape Goat!!!!!... When will this End???... The Relationship Sailed almost a Year ago. Can y'all negative people move past it??? Please?????? Enough!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is calm, But me I am not well oooooo," she wrote.

"I have been trying to face front for a while now but y'all keep making me mad Asf!!!!!! Have sense ooo, My name is Red ooo, I don't just bark, I Dey bite ooo... Don't "thought" and come near me henceforth, you didn't liv in that marriage with Us and u must be Foolish to even believe anything those so-called "authentic" blogs wrote... ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!."

Blossom Chukwujekwu and estranged wife, Maureen Esisi [Instagram/RedVigor]

Blossom and Maureen made the headlines back in September 2019, after the news broke that their once admired marriage had crashed.