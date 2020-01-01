Blossom Chukwujekwe's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi has dropped hints that she is now officially single.

The skincare entrepreneur made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She shared a post that simply wrote 'Single.'

She then went on to caption the photo with a quote that got a lot of her fans camping at her comment section with words of encouragement and approvals.

Maureen and Blossom got everyone talking about a month ago when the news of their marriage crisis hit the internet. They have both not come out publicly to deny or confirm the story, leaving everyone guessing about their marriage status.

The news of their marriage crash...

Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has a few of Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.[Instagram/Redvigor]

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home. She also reports that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

It is not clear the reason behind the rumoured crash of this once admired marriage but there are speculations that Blossom is still in a romantic relationship with his former actress girlfriend.

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home. She also reports that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

One interesting thing about this alleged marriage crash is that the couple has both unfollowed each other on Instagram...a common feat among celebrity couples when there is trouble in paradise. Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.