Blossom Chukwujekwu is celebrating his birthday today Monday, November 4, 2019, and his estranged wife, Maureen has a message for him.

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 4, 2019, where she shared a photo of the actor and captioned it with a very brief but cute message for the birthday celebrant.

"Happiest Birthday Bubba," she wrote.

Happy birthday Blossom Chukwujekwu from all of us at Pulse. A lot of people might find Maureen's shoutout to her estranged husband interesting, following the news of their split a few months ago.

The couple made the headlines back in September after the news broke that their once admired marriage had crashed.

Blossom Chukwujekwu's marriage to Maureen Esisi reportedly crashes

Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has a few of Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.[Instagram/Redvigor]

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home about three weeks ago. She also reports that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

It is not clear the reason behind the rumoured crash of this once admired marriage but there are speculations that Blossom is still in a romantic relationship with his former actress girlfriend.

One interesting thing about this alleged marriage crash is that the couple has both unfollowed each other on Instagram...a common feat among celebrity couples when there is trouble in paradise. Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.