'Leaving my marriage was the best decision ever' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen talks contemplating suicide after marriage crashed
Maureen says she was left penniless after her marriage to Blossom collapsed.
The entrepreneur made this known via her YouTube channel on Monday, April 5, 2021.
"I left my marriage broken and penniless. God! I could remember it like it was yesterday. I had no money in my account my business had suffered so much. I moved out of my home, my then home," she said.
"I moved into this place that you all love today. It wasn't easy, I swear it wasn't easy. For the first time in my life, suicide felt like it was the only thing to do...how time flies Two years later and I'll tell you this for a fact it was the best decision ever."
Blossom and Maureen made the headlines back in September 2019, after the news broke that their once admired marriage had crashed.
