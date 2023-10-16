ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez does not like women who tweet a lot

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The rapper is trying hard to avoid finding himself in an unnecessary scandal.

Blaqbonez does not like women who tweet a lot [Pulse]

The rapper recently featured on the Zero Conditions Podcast where he disclosed that he consistently avoids scandals, which is why he filters the women around him.

He stressed that for this reason, he does not like women who have many tweets and does not relate with them because he feels like they would air out his dirty laundry.

He said, "I don't really like to talk to people and females that have too many tweets. I don't speak to them because I feel like you are two seconds away from going to tell the world about my business. You are literally two seconds away from blasting me, not even on the grounds of, 'You're trying to ruin me.' You just tweet everything that goes on in your life."

He stressed that even though he uses the micro-blogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, he is not fond of airing every opinion he has online, but lots of female users do that. Blaqbonez added that he does this for the sake of his peace and maintaining the sanctity of his brand.

"Me I have lots of tweets but if you go and check I don't even make a lot of tweets, I retweet things. I'm not always talking. I 100% filter the babes coming my way, I'm upstanding about my peace I really care about my brand and peace. I don't want to be with anyone who will soil it," the rapper added.

Blaqbonez is not the only celebrity to recently express his concerns about people who use Twitter. Burna Boy also disclosed that he is not a fan of people on Twitter, and he was not only referring to only Nigerians. Mavin signee, Boy Spyce, also asserted that he does not like Twitter influencers because they are sometimes used to promote music that may not be all that great.





