Nigerian music veteran Blackface has announced the passing away of his father.

The former member of the defunct group, Plantashun Boys made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

"Today 8th October 2020 the great Mr Ahmedu Ocholi passed away. You played your part well Papa. You are the first Elder Statesman that our people of Agatu call on to settle any form of dispute!!! You served your country well and you are the best dad ever Adious Papa !!! Folded hands," he tweeted.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.