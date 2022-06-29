Black panther star Chadwick Boseman $2.3 Million fortune to be split

Pulse

Boseman's estate was originally valued at $3,881,758, according to court documents, but after the large funeral bill and lawyer fees the amount came down to $2.5 Million plus $157,000 in cash.

Accountability for the $2 Million

The widow, Ledward-Boseman produced documents with an account of all expenses incurred following Boseman's death, asking to be reimbursed. The funeral costs amounted to around $50,000 including the purchase of a piece of land close to the actor's resting place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where his parents will be laid.

The actor's company, Chadwick Boseman, Inc. allegedly owed a tax fee worth $51,000 and $900,000 was spent on a bond for a probate case. The remaining $2.3 Million will be split between the two parties with $1.15 Million each.

It is said that the large sum in legal fees would have been avoided had Boseman drafted up a will. Taylor Simone Ledward and Boseman secretly tied the knot in 2019 three years after he was diagnosed with cancer. They had been together before the actor's diagnosis.

