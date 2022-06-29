RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Black panther star Chadwick Boseman $2.3 Million fortune to be split

Authors:

Martha Kemigisha

Fallen Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman widow Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman and parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, have reached an agreement to split his estate, worth $2.3 Million, evenly.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman

The actor unexpectedly succumbed to colon cancer in 2020, due to his unforeseen demise, there was no will left behind to guide the family on how to handle his fortune.

Recommended articles
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Pulse

Boseman's estate was originally valued at $3,881,758, according to court documents, but after the large funeral bill and lawyer fees the amount came down to $2.5 Million plus $157,000 in cash.

The widow, Ledward-Boseman produced documents with an account of all expenses incurred following Boseman's death, asking to be reimbursed. The funeral costs amounted to around $50,000 including the purchase of a piece of land close to the actor's resting place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where his parents will be laid.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Pulse

The actor's company, Chadwick Boseman, Inc. allegedly owed a tax fee worth $51,000 and $900,000 was spent on a bond for a probate case. The remaining $2.3 Million will be split between the two parties with $1.15 Million each.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Pulse

It is said that the large sum in legal fees would have been avoided had Boseman drafted up a will. Taylor Simone Ledward and Boseman secretly tied the knot in 2019 three years after he was diagnosed with cancer. They had been together before the actor's diagnosis.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Pulse

At the time of his death, Boseman had appeared in the Marvel high grossing superhero movie "Black Panther", Black-American historic films '42', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'Get On Up' and 'Da 5 Bloods'.

Authors:

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising star Mista Myles drops new single 'Toxic Love'

Rising star Mista Myles drops new single 'Toxic Love'

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Black panther star Chadwick Boseman $2.3 Million fortune to be split

Black panther star Chadwick Boseman $2.3 Million fortune to be split

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in June 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in June 2022 [Pulse Lists]

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

Rising star Mikibilli drops new single 'Slow Mo'

Rising star Mikibilli drops new single 'Slow Mo'

Erigga mocks EFCC over plans to imprison landlords who rent houses to fraudsters

Erigga mocks EFCC over plans to imprison landlords who rent houses to fraudsters

Regina Daniels gifted plot of land worth N35M

Regina Daniels gifted plot of land worth N35M

IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

Trending

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

Blossom Chukwujekwu and estranged wife, Maureen Esisi [Instagram/RedVigor]

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

The governorship candidate of ADC, Tonte Ibraye and his deputy, Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TonteIbraye]

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

Chacha Eke Faani and family