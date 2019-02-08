One raunchy photo that will get the guys drooling today is that of Blac Chyna as she poses completely nude on her Instagram page.

The model took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 8, 2019, where she shared her nude photo. Even though she was completely nude, the photo had an artistic side to it which made it interesting.

She went on to caption the photo with a quote representing the pride of the black race (At least that's what we think she meant) "Black excellence," she wrote.

Blac Chyna is not just known for her modeling career or her relationship with one of the Kardashians, Rob whom she has a child for but for a number of controversial events.

Back in 2018, Blac Chyna's visit to Nigeria was embroiled in a lot of controversies because of her purpose of visit.

Back in 2018 when Blac Chyna decided to visit Nigeria, one of her fans and singer, Dencia didn't take easily comments credited to Burna Boy on Blac Chyna as she has some not really nice words to say about him.

The singer took to the comment section of a blog (Instablog9ja) which had posted Burna Boy's message to Blac Chyna about her alleged plans to sell her bleaching cream products. According to Dencia, Burna Boy only promotes drugs and can't afford to hang out with Blac Chyna.

"So that nigga came out of his drug-induced coma instead of taking a shower to clean up his fart/Cig smelling looking ass he had time to talk about a woman? Hahaha for someone who promotes drug culture ‍♀️u can’t even afford to be in the same Zip code as her sis Burna cuz only girls act like u, u can’t afford her ass if she had to shake it, stick to the druggies on the side streets u are use to. Sending love & light ur way on this Thanksgiving we are thankful u making it alive living this high life," she wrote.

She went on to accuse the music star of his silence when other companies launched their products in the country.