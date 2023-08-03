'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident
He has assured everyone that he is okay.
He disclosed this on his Instagram story by posting a photograph of his vehicle; the black Mercedes that one gallantly stood took a hit to the front grill and was caved in.
The reality star expressed his gratitude to God for his survival, captioning the post, "Bless God for life and safety."
Taking to his Instagram, he uploaded a video to address his followers. He assured his worried supporters that he was fine after the accident, stating that he sustained no injuries and everyone involved came out unscathed.
In his words, "I know a lot of you have been checking up on me since I posted on my story, I was involved in an accident yesterday, and everyone came out of it safe. So there is nothing to worry about"
He noted that he was still experiencing side effects from the encounter, but reassured everyone that he was okay. Concluding the video, he thanked his supporters for their care.
Hermes said, "I can't thank God enough for that. That was scary, I'm still a bit shaken up. Thank you for your concern and well wishes."
Prior to his accident, he was last seen publicly in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State, enlightening people on his social media about the displacement of the residents occurring in the area. The state government began the demolishing of homes and houses in that area. He disclosed that he used to live n that area before stepping into the spotlight in 2022 as a member of the Big Brother Naija cast.
