'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

He disclosed this on his Instagram story by posting a photograph of his vehicle; the black Mercedes that one gallantly stood took a hit to the front grill and was caved in.

The reality star expressed his gratitude to God for his survival, captioning the post, "Bless God for life and safety."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to his Instagram, he uploaded a video to address his followers. He assured his worried supporters that he was fine after the accident, stating that he sustained no injuries and everyone involved came out unscathed.

In his words, "I know a lot of you have been checking up on me since I posted on my story, I was involved in an accident yesterday, and everyone came out of it safe. So there is nothing to worry about"

He noted that he was still experiencing side effects from the encounter, but reassured everyone that he was okay. Concluding the video, he thanked his supporters for their care.

Hermes said, "I can't thank God enough for that. That was scary, I'm still a bit shaken up. Thank you for your concern and well wishes."

ADVERTISEMENT