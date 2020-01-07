The housemate who represented Sierra Leone in the eighth season of Big Brother Africa, Michael Bassey turns a year older today and to mark the special day, he shared his nude photo on Instagram.

The reality TV star and actor took to his Instagram page where he shared the nude photo. He went on to shower praises on himself over all the achievements he has accomplished in life.

"I am proud of my accomplishments thus far. It feels so good to be me. Happy birthday to myself. !!!I am more than your opinion #capricorn #art #birthday 📸📸 @candiceghaiphotography," he captioned the photo.

Happy birthday to Bassey from all of us at Pulse.

Michael Bonney Bassey, simply known as Bassey is a former Big Brother Africa housemate. He represented Sierra Leone during the eighth season of the show where he became the fifteenth housemate to be evicted on Day 56. [Instagram/RealBassey]

Michael Bonney Bassey, simply known as Bassey is a former Big Brother Africa housemate. He represented Sierra Leone during the eighth season of the show where he became the fifteenth housemate to be evicted on Day 56.