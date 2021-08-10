RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beyonce talks about her struggles with insomnia and diet in new interview

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The Grammy award winning singer says it's all about her physical and mental health henceforth.

American singer Beyonce [Instagram/HarpersBazaarus]

American singer Beyonce got candid about her struggles with insomnia and diet in her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Recommended articles

The music star who covered the magazine's ICONS issue spoke about her mental and physical health.

"I've personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage," she said.

www.instagram.com

The mother of three and wife to billionaire rapper Jay-Z also talked about how she struggled with her body image.

"In the past, I spent too much time on diets," she said. She said all that has changed.

"My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body — those are the things that I've been focusing on," she said.

www.instagram.com

She also revealed that she started building a hemp and honey farm during the lockdown for her family's use.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beyonce talks about her struggles with insomnia and diet in new interview

Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to reports of army clothing Boko Haram members who surrendered

BBNaija 2021: I would have pursued a relationship with Pere - Beatrice

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Omah Lay’s 'Understand' Holds at No. 1

Tunji Afonja, Don Jazzy’s top lieutenant at Mavin Records joins Symphonic Distribution

Taraji P Henson says she shot 'Acrimony' in 5 days amid filming 'Empire'

Timaya to feature Phyno on new single

Tunji Balogun to become the new CEO of Def Jam

Nigeria and Uganda collide as Chike features on Rema's new song, 'Loco'