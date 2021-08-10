Beyonce talks about her struggles with insomnia and diet in new interview

The music star who covered the magazine's ICONS issue spoke about her mental and physical health.

"I've personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage," she said.

The mother of three and wife to billionaire rapper Jay-Z also talked about how she struggled with her body image.

"In the past, I spent too much time on diets," she said. She said all that has changed.

"My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body — those are the things that I've been focusing on," she said.